Our county is in trouble. As COVID cases rise, so will the death toll. I predict 50 new COVID deaths in Otsego County by March 1.
Last Thursday, the county broke a new record: 399 active COVID cases. The trends echo patterns from a year ago — except numbers have doubled.
In 2020, there was a sudden spike of cases after Thanksgiving. It peaked Dec. 13, with 170 active cases. Things improved until Christmas, then a bigger surge lasted all of January 2021, peaking at a record 289 active cases.
Fast forward: this year’s post-Thanksgiving surge broke daily case records five times during the first week of the month, peaking Dec. 8. Last week’s record high is 2.35 times higher than the December 2020 peak. If this trend continues, we’ll have 679 daily active cases by late January.
Active case numbers are a useful benchmark. The figure includes anyone symptomatic, which means both transmission rate and severity are part of the equation. The county Department of Health recorded 623 new COVID cases in the first half of December 2021, 2.13 times higher than the same period of 2020.
We’re on track for 4,025 new cases by March 1. Otsego County has averaged one death for every 81 reported cases during the pandemic. At that rate, 50 people will die.
Of course, conditions keep changing. On the positive side, nearly 60 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated. On the negative: we now have virulent delta and omicron variants, our schools have not switched to remote learning, and fewer than 25% of us plan to cancel holiday travel, the Washington Post reported.
So those 50 dead neighbors? That number isn’t set in stone. If we curtail our activities, we can still save them. However, I’m pessimistic: I doubt that we will.
Mike Forster Rothbart
Oneonta
