In response to Paul A. Hager’s commentary, concerning my letter in reference to the Otsego County Second Amendment sanctuary proposal:
Justice Scalia did say, “Yes, there are some limitations that can be imposed on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. It’s up to future court cases to determine what these limitations are.”
There is another famous quote from Scalia: “(The Constitution) says what it says and doesn’t say what it doesn’t say.”
With all due respect to the late justice, it’s impossible to have it both ways. The Second Amendment does not say anything about the ability of future courts to make “determinations” on firearm limitations ... at all. It does say, that the right to keep and bear arms shall NOT be infringed. Limitations by definition are infringements, and therefore, unconstitutional.
Scalia went on to make the assertion that you couldn’t own a cannon because you couldn’t keep and bear it. This statement is ridiculous in its premise, because, by that standard, citizens would have to carry every firearm they own, constantly, rendering any weapons not on their person, at any given time, unconstitutional.
No, Mr. Hager, your argument doesn’t hold water. The very clear language in the Second Amendment, does not support Mr. Scalia’s remark concerning limitations.
Perhaps Mr. Hager should read my award-winning essay submitted to, and judged by, this very publication, on the Constitution, which focused on the Second Amendment, as it may clear up the question as to what a “well regulated militia” is.
Just to clarify, in conclusion, if we still had a constitution, the entire United States of America would be a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” as any law made in violation of the constitution is null and void ... or should be.
Kim DiScala
Maryland
