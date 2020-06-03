In a recent letter to The Daily Star concerning the coronavirus and how to eliminate the source of it, I mentioned Revelation 6:7-8 in the Bible. I believe this is happening right now, one plague after another, that will continue until we finally realize that our sins are the cause of it and not the environment.
But my own faith and understanding of the Bible means nothing if God is the one who opposes it. So it isn't just atheists and people of other religions who need to do their own research into the Bible to know why we're all going through this pandemic. Christians and people who attend churches regularly need to do it too.
Even though most of us are guilty of all kinds of sins, that most people aren't willing to repent of at this time, it's clearly more specifically sexual sins that God is angry about the most. If anyone is skeptical about this, all they would need to do is read Bible-based blogs such as "My One Ball" by Googling it, and then compare it to the Bible. The gravest sins in our lives are the sins we're too afraid to confront and learn more about, so we can overcome them.
But if we, as a society and individuals, can focus on repenting of all the sexual sins named in the Bible, such as adultery, fornication, homosexuality, pornography, etc., many Christians other than myself can assure you that God will remove the coronavirus pandemic from our land, once and for all.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
