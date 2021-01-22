With COVID-19 still raging globally I think it’s time we start taking virtual learning seriously. Currently, the way it works at Franklin Central School is, we use Zoom to get into a group call with our teachers and classmates that are in on our virtual days. This system would work if we had the systems in place to do this properly.
Currently just about the best teachers can do is point their laptop cameras toward the smartboard in the front of the room and hope that the students on Zoom are paying attention and able to read what’s on the board. Students on Zoom are able to ask questions, but if the teacher has his or her laptop muted and doesn’t realize it, then they have to type into the chat and just hope the teacher sees it.
This process, clunky as it is, does kind of work. There are many ways we could improve this, though. For example, instead of pointing a camera at the smartboard, some of the teachers have figured out how to directly share their screens with the Zoom students. This makes it much easier to see on the virtual side. If they are writing notes on a piece of paper, then some teachers are able to show the virtual students what they are doing.
These two methods should be made easier and more effective if we are going to continue with virtual learning. Virtual can be a powerful tool if set up and used correctly. Otherwise, it’s just a massive waste of time.
Zachary Ross
Franklin
This letter was written as part of Steven DiCarlo’s Participation in Government class at Franklin Central School.
