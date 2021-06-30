I used to wonder what the expression “Let the perfect be the enemy of the good” meant. Politics in the United states today, has given me the answer.
When you’re dealing with any problem in society (poverty, gun violence, lack of child or health care, etc.) you should not do anything unless that action will completely and perfectly solve the problem. Forget using small good steps and seeing if they help.
We want perfection or nothing. Is it any wonder nothing in Washington gets done today?
Lyle R. Chastaine
Stamford
