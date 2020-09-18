One of the many lapses of presumed local college learning is that its common writing classes did not and do not require use of the dictionary, or “word book.”
One term, though, leaps to notice after the recent college viral lapse: incompetence.
It is the opposite of competent, with its synonyms — ability, talent, skill, aptitude.
However several words more accurately describe the local state institution: unable, inept, awkward, dumb, etc.
Incompetence, however, serves as an accurate term.
Robert Moynihan
Cooperstown
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.