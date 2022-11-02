As we vote, please remember a few things:
1 - Vote!
2 - Don't vote for candidates who have contempt for Democracy, who have contempt for YOU. For more than 200 years, the Supreme Court has had a roller coaster of opinions regarding democracy and voting. But the trend has been amendments and decisions that foster, support and enlarge the vote. For every attempt to restrict voting, the Supreme Court has overcome it, in time, and added decisions for more voting, not less.
3 - Inflation is real but is not just a Democrat or a Republican problem. It's a world problem, just like the coronavirus pandemic. This week, for example, shipping news has been reporting that we are seeing a 17-week steady decline in the cost of sending a shipping container around the globe. From Shanghai to North America now costs almost 80% less than the highest cost during the pandemic. This lowered cost is not the whole picture, however, as shipping companies don't want to lose money, so are canceling ships that will offset the drop and keep costs higher for us. World changes affect inflation, too.
4 - Please think of issues, not just people. I just watched a video from the Mohawk Valley, where the presenter interviewed the Republican Oneida County executive. He mentioned President Biden's program of stimulus money to our counties. Biden's program was among those he counted on this past year to get and keep his county moving forward.
Charles Durfee
Mount Vision
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.