Have you received a pay raise in the last year? Whether you have or not, you have probably felt the effects of inflation on our economy. If you worked hard, increased your value output, got that promotion and or pay raise chances are you are no better off economically from last year. Why is this? The answer is simple; you are paying more for less.
The average American family is spending $5,000 more annually just to make ends meet. Inflation has caused prices to spike across nearly all economic fields. Why is inflation so high? There are multiple contributing factors that led to the decision but the technical reason why inflation is so high is simply because the Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates historically low. The idea is that low interest rates encourage lending which stimulates investment manifesting economic growth.
The problem is when you do this you artificially raise prices on commodities. Businesses have to raise prices if they want to be able to restock and still make a profit. This is because while interest rates stay low, “cheap money” is pumped into the economy devaluing the purchasing power of your dollar. It takes more dollars to buy the same amount of groceries from last year to now.
Anyone who claims to care for the working or low income class is nothing more than a self seeking charlatan if they don’t mention the institutional mass larceny that is inflation. The incentive to work is diminished with inflation because you are working harder for less. This causes more people to drop out of the workforce and rely on public welfare.
Massive and expensive welfare bureaucracies are not a solution to this problem. We need sound money. Money is the root of all good or evil. It’s a choice.
Daniel Rorick
Oneonta
