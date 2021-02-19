An ancient Chinese saying refers to living in “interesting” times. During COVID-19, the word interesting has often become synonymous with under-resourced. Revenue streams, whether they be tax-based or fed through contributions, have crested at best and in many cases dried to a trickle. Significant resources have rightly been redirected in response to the pandemic. Unfortunately, most of the challenges we faced pre-COVID will still be with us when the masks come off. Yes, “interesting” times …
The lack of resources shouldn’t mean ignoring our most basic human and societal demands. We must revamp our often territorial thinking and tear down the resource-inefficient and bureaucratic silos that currently restrict us. We must seek new partnerships and more synergistic solutions.
We might start such a transformation with training: Even in the best of times, most agencies view it as underfunded and time-constrained. Instead of the traditional single-event, single-audience format, consider jointly-funded, recurring classes on topics of common interest.
Imagine a recurring mental health or substance abuse class hosted by the department of health with both law-enforcement and social service professionals in attendance.
Imagine the cross-fertilization of ideas, information and techniques; the exchange of contact information among the participants. Imagine a newly trained law-enforcement professional departing class with both new skills and a 24-hour hotline number to call from a neighbor’s kitchen in the midst of a domestic crisis. Such tools could defuse a volatile situation, build trust, and perhaps save a life.
Taking it a step further; imagine a private, for-profit counselor teaching that same class on a pro-bono basis. Public-private partnerships work and they help create a “whole of community” response.
Multi-agency training is only a sample of the opportunities we might explore in these “interesting” times.
Peter Lennon
New Berlin
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.