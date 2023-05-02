The story “Rural regions struggle with cell coverage gaps” (April 28) must be revised to reflect the actual issues of broadband coverage because the typical internet/telephone tower is a complex box of electronics and I am totally amazed at the failure to address the actual problem in The Daily Star.
The issue is that Otsego County has a very diverse topography and a poorly conceived network of internet/cellular towers. It would be useful if the writer of the story would look at a map or write that not just Oneonta, but Otsego County is a county of hills that inhibits cell and internet.
Reducing the cost of internet and distribution of free telephones with free limited service to eligible families only insults people like myself, faced with increases in monthly costs to support ridiculous solutions. Several years ago Mario Cuomo recognized the problem of our rural population and first created a plan, advocated free nets, but also constructed terabyte internet cables parallel to the state Thruway.
When emergency telephones were useless on the northern part of the Northway, the state used the terabyte cables. Simply stated, that is why receiving TV reception in the “gaps” is resolved by the construction of properly located tall towers that provide internet/phone service, or an external TV antenna. But one must look at a topography map to resolve the problem.
Yes, Broadband is essential to the educational process and cell communication is essential in emergency and even social situations, but the solutions are available and just ignored. When people choose to live in isolated areas they must consider the core reasons for the continual decline in population of the isolated area, not just look to the government for assistance.
It would not surprise me if state and local governments start distributing expensive satellite telephones that will only cause increases in taxes, regulatory fees and other costs to the declining tax base and increasing the migration away from New York.
Harvey Brody
Oneonta
