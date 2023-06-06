Do you know why most non-religious people are so offended by Christians, nowadays? As a devout Christian who has been rejected by other Christians, I can tell you.
If a non-religious person were to ask the pastor of a church, "Why is your church/denomination the right one and all the others are wrong?" the pastor, already indoctrinated, will say, "Because the Bible says so."
What the pastor will rarely tell you, however, is that his interpretation of the Bible is what makes his church the "right" church. Every pastor and Christian I have spoken to in my own community seems to confuse an interpretation of truth with truth, itself. No wonder most churches are at war with other churches, these days.
Bible-believing groups that have been labeled as "cults" are just as confused as mainstream churches in that every one of them (I have not yet found an exception) claims that if you don't belong to their church, you are not saved, not born again, and that you cannot possibly have God's approval.
This rightly offends any non-religious person because the very Bible that Christians are using against them to "lovingly" convert them makes it clear that the gospel and Jesus Christ's finished work on the cross is what saves people, not membership in a certain church. Jesus' words in John 13:35 drive home the point that everyone will know we are his disciples if we believe in the Trinity or stay withing the bounds of orthodoxy or belong to the "right" church.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
