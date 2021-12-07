Residents of the First Ward have complete sympathy for the folks in the Second Ward who are attempting to address intrusive outside lighting at the high school. We have been trying to reach a resolution to our outside lighting issue at Dr. Knox and Bettiol Chiropractic for more than a year.
Code enforcement has told us that the new lighting at Dr. Knox’s office is illegal, and Bettiol Chiropractic was told more than 15 years ago by Peter Friedman’s code enforcement and then Alderman Mr. Ashe that the lights 20 feet up needed to come down. Bettiol removed the lights but put them back up recently.
City code states outside lighting is to be directional ie: shine on owner’s property, and that candle wick/watt is to be the intensity of the lighting. There has always been outside lighting at these two practices; we certainly understand patient safety. While codes tell us the lights are illegal they have done little to support us. We have asked for hoods on the lights at Dr. Knox’s and for the lights at Bettiol to be adjusted to the level of the other outside lights. There is a street light in this area that illuminates both practices’ parking sites..
First Ward Alderman Luke Murphy has been attempting to help us resolve this ongoing issue. Code enforcement is updating the city codes, which they have told us would take two years, then go to the city attorney for another year. If city government does not address outside lighting as it rewrites the codes, there will be many more complaints. Residents who live in the area of these intrusive lights must deal with the high beams shining into our homes while the dentist and chiropractor get into their cars and go home.
Wendallene Decker
Oneonta
