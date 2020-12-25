During this COVID crisis, we have daily warnings regarding social distancing, mask wearing, not having gatherings, not getting together in groups to socialize, very good advice which I and most people take seriously.
Meanwhile, in January, they are letting over 2,000 students return to this community!
Does this make any sense? Absolutely not!
I think the new interim president of SUNY Oneonta is there for PR reasons to assure the community that the return of students is going to be different from previous experience.
Why not wait until fall semester of 2021 to start over? They are doing remote learning now. It can be done.
The only thing I see regarding bringing students back in January is financial gain for SUNY Oneonta, at the expense of community health in a area with limited medical facilities, the probable closing and endings of small businesses that suffered greatly during the last shutdown.
There are travel restrictions, mandatory quarantines, and yet we are bringing thousands of people from all over to this community
Which is more important, the “college life” or education? The main goal should be keeping people in this community safe. There is no control overseeing students and their social life.
People have been advised not to gather for holidays and again, we are bringing thousands into this community. COVID numbers are increasing daily!
I am not against college students, I was one once myself.
In this day of technology, remote learning CAN be done during a national pandemic.
Let’s keep things on the safe side and be precautionary at this time, so we can get over this pandemic .
Shirley Gill
Maryland
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.