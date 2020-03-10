On Dec. 26, we were told that it was breast cancer. The biopsy revealed a slow growing, HER2 negative tumor.
According to a local doctor, they had caught it early and were optimistic about the efficacy of a lumpectomy and a bout of localized radiation. Eager to get started and pleased with the bedside manner of her prospective surgeon, my mom scheduled the lumpectomy for Feb. 19; within the three-month window in which growth of this particular breast cancer would be negligible.
Despite my reservations about hospitals in the Oneonta area, I felt good about it. A surgeon with a great local reputation would remove the mass and perform local radiation. Great.
However, as her son and steadfast adviser, I was hesitant to proceed without at least a second opinion. I was ready for her to move into my shoe-box apartment in New York City, if it meant easy access to top-ranked hospitals. After realizing that was not necessary, I stubbornly pushed my mom to keep an appointment she had made at an Albany-area breast cancer center.
Expecting a quick confirmation of her diagnosis, she had her documents transferred and headed up I-88. She was quickly asked if she had received an MRI of her other breast, to which she replied no. Concerned by this answer, they performed the MRI and found two more cancerous masses. It is now March 2, and her double mastectomy is scheduled for later this month.
The local doctor was not even going to look at her other breast, and has now delayed this time-sensitive process.
Please get a second opinion. Hospital rankings and reputations matter. Don’t settle for ease and comfort when your life is on the line.
Matthew Shufelt
New York City
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.