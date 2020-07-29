In the July 21 Syracuse Post Standard: One person with COVID-19 went to a recent graduation party, according to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. Ten others at the party — where people generally were not wearing masks or social distancing — eventually tested positive, the county data showed.
In the next few days, one of those 10 went to a birthday party. From that, four other COVID-19 cases eventually emerged, McMahon said.
But the spread didn’t stop there. Three others at the graduation party went to a cookout. At least two other cases emerged from the cookout, the county data shows, That means 16 transmissions can be traced to that one graduation party.
and there could be more. Two neighbors of an infected person later tested positive.
That means a total of 18 possible cases started from ONE person celebrating a graduation party.
It just takes one at any event, McMahon said. Then you have a cluster. This is an example of what is happening.
Of the most recent 66 cases confirmed in Onondaga County 39% were contracted by people under 30, most were between the ages of 15 and 29. This is where we are seeing our new cases. Thus all spreaders. Otsego: WEAR the mask. Don’t be a macho hero. All your family, friends and neighbors depend on YOU
Jim Renckens
Richfield Springs
