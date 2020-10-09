I think people should trust their friends, and always give them the benefit of the doubt, should a problem arise.
They, in turn, should be honest — but know when to say things and when not to.
A person should understand another’s problem — to look at it from his or her view and imagining oneself in that person’s place, to be more understanding of what he or she is going through — before making conclusions about what that person is going through.
Optimism is very important also. A person should keep believing in what they want, and overlook the worries that come along, otherwise a person would never get anywhere in life if he is always look at the bad things, and not concentrating on what “could” be, if he was optimistic and attempted his goals.
An optimistic personal always has more friends — who wants a friend that grumbles and complains all the time?
Optimism also benefits the friend; maybe it will give him good influence.
Danny Gillingham
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.