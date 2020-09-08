If you had close friends who were vegetarian, you wouldn’t invite them to your home for a steak dinner. It just wouldn’t be considerate and right.
So why would you fly a flag on your property that would emotionally affect your neighborhood passers-by. Flying Confederate or Nazi flags indoors is up to you, but why shove your thumb in neighboring eyes? That’s just not right.
Lyle R. Chastaine
Stamford
