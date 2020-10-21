A headline of Oct. 15 read “Delaware board OKs new offices, renovations”
I found it amusing that Board Chair Supervisor Tina Mole mused: “I do think it was the right decision to make the administration building a little bit bigger to accommodate future growth … It’s doing it right the first time.”
The first time???
I swear this is at least the sixth time we have been around this block.
Sigh.
Katherine Mario
Delhi
