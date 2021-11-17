As a lifelong resident of Schenevus and huge supporter of our school and community, in general, I am extremely disappointed to see what is going on with the possible annexation to Worcester.
We are hearing from the pro-annexation group how terrible the education is here at Schenevus, how the buildings and grounds are awful. I disagree! Schenevus has some of the finest, hard-working and dedicated teachers and staff! I received a great education at Schenevus. My kids received a great education at Schenevus! I appreciate all of the hard work and dedication all of the staff has!
Yes, there have been cuts over the past few years due to poor decisions made by the previous Board of Education. Surprisingly, the previous BOE members are now complaining about everything possible to spread doom and gloom about our school! Two of these supporters were not only board members but they were board presidents. If things were so terrible, why didn’t they make changes while they were in office? Why did they lead us down a path to financial destruction instead of a path to greatness, leaving a mess for the current board to clean up?
You, as BOE members for years had plenty of time and chance to make smart decisions for our school and have failed us time and time again! You have been on the wrong side of decisions for years and now your answer is to give our school away? That is just another poor decision to add to your long list. Vote no for the good of our kids and our community
Rich Westcott
Schenevus
Westcott is a 1966 graduate of Schenevus Central School.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.