As our town of Middletown elections come ever closer, we have to imagine which candidates will best steer our communities in sound directions. Our small towns have lost farms, jobs and hope; COVID has killed 63 people in Delaware County and weighed down our health care workers. Climate change has changed our weather patterns so that ticks and hogweed keep us indoors, and floods have kept our vegetables from flourishing.
What does all of this have to do with local elections? Everything! We need leaders with new ways of thinking. We need town councils that address more than highway budgets. We need people who will imagine what the Catskills will look in a decade to have healthy, collaborative and prosperous communities.
Luckily, there is a group of candidates that have such vision who are willing to serve our area. Todd Pascarella is running for supervisor for the town of Middletown. As former mayor of Fleischmanns, Todd is helping to build businesses and bringing his vision into the community. Robin Williams and Chris Dabritz are seeking seats on the Middletown Town Council. Robin and Chris are stalwart volunteers with community activities and have insight into what people need. Paula DeSimone is running for tax assessor, a job that requires someone who has a talent for detail and an unquestionable integrity. Paula has both and a sense of community.
We need this team to join our local leadership and we need it now. There are simply too many challenges facing our communities to maintain a status quo. We obviously have not been solving the same old problems with the same thinking that got us here, as we look around at our poverty, addiction, housing shortage, etc. Let’s get new thinkers into leadership to help us find new solutions.
Joyce St. George
Town of Middletown
