I don’t agree with many who think that as soon as an election is over, you take down the political signs. Democracy doesn’t stop after an election, and leaving a sign up can express your discontent with the outcome, even as you submit to its authority. But if you leave a Trump sign up after the seditious acts of Jan. 6, you are no longer voicing your standpoint in the ever-contested process of public opinion formation in a democracy, you are voicing support for a fundamentally anti-democratic ideology and movement.
In a democracy, there is a fine line when it comes to contesting election outcomes. It is vital that individuals and groups continuously express their interests and opinions and that elections are not the only time we act as democratic citizens. But even as we demonstrate our disappointment with various political outcomes, there is always the acceptance that democracy means submitting to authority we may not agree with. This submission need not be passive nor silent, but it is nonetheless recognizing the legitimacy of elected power.
What we saw Jan. 6 was the fundamental opposition of this principle of acceptance. I am sure it leaves many of us, in a wide diversity of political perspectives, wondering what to do next. It puts a painfully bright spotlight on the division in our country that we endlessly discuss. How can we possibly move forward from such a dark day that showed how many of our fellow citizens are unabashedly anti-democratic?
It may seem like a small action, but to those who still have them up, take down your Trump signs. It is certainly time to do so, to show that you do not stand against the ideal of democracy, however flawed it may be. Show us that you are better than our president.
Sam Morkal-Williams
Oneonta
