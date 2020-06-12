Feeling confused, angry, and helpless? Sure. We’ve kicked the can down the road too long and now it hit a stone wall. Beat and starve a puppy long enough, it turns into a mad dog. Ignore maintaining a house long enough, people move out and a wrecking ball is hired to clean it up. Live a life without love long enough, you and your world become unlovable and it implodes on itself.
Families need continuous loving mothers and fathers. Children spell the word ‘love’: t-i-m-e. A country needs caring, courageous, collaborative, intelligent and broad-minded leaders. Voters find their names on their voting ballot.
When a country continually and judiciously invests in families, health care, mental health, nutrition, housing, education, intelligent/accountable policing and the environment (clean neighborhoods), its people as a whole and its economy thrive. Lacking these long-term investments, it resorts to the societal “clean-up crew” we call jails, prisons and armed police. The sign of impending implosion: budgets for families decrease, budgets for the police and military increase.
The November election, and all elections, including for mayor, district attorney, county supervisor and county and school boards, open the doors to change for the better. If you are young or young at heart, think about running yourself.
All people are precious priceless and unique! No one can ever take your preciousness away from you! Our democracy, as imperfect as it is, remains our greatest gift to each other. Commit yourself to informing yourself about candidates and issues from various sources. Then, turn your confusion, anger and helplessness, into fuel for action. We can no longer hope that these systemic, deeply rooted, long-neglected problems will go away or that somebody else will make the decision to do something later. Please act: VOTE!
Samuel R. Allen
Oneonta
