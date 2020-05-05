The coronavirus pandemic has provided heart-wrenching stories of dying alone in an ICU on a ventilator. As a critical care and emergency physician, end-of-life care was a routine part of my practice. These tragedies should be a stimulus for us to decide how we want to spend our last days, then to make our wishes known should we become unable to make these decisions for ourselves. This saves our loved ones the burdens and conflicts if they have to make these decisions for us.
It is a personal decision about quality of life versus quantity of life. The people who opt for quality of life do not want to live in a dependent state unable to do the things they enjoy. The people who opt for quantity of life feel that they want to live as long as possible no matter what their life is like. Neither decision is right or wrong. It is personal.
I would recommend the “Five Wishes” document as the best way to make your family and doctor aware of your wishes. It is well thought out, and covers everything needed to appoint a health care proxy and ensure that your end-of-life wishes are known. Have a conversation with your physician, family and health care proxy about your wishes and give them copies of your “Five Wishes." This document can be changed should your wishes about your end-of-life care change.
Hospice is an excellent resource for symptom control and emotional support for those who choose not to have every medical intervention possible, but would rather have a peaceful death at home with family and friends.
Dr, Michael Jastremski
Richfield Springs
