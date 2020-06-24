The letter from Mr. Tim Vatovec of Kingston was aptly titled, "Don't vote for any Republicans at any level" (Daily Star, June 24, p. 5). My car's rear bumper carries the same message: "Vote Blue — No Matter Who."
John A. Rudy
Cooperstown
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.