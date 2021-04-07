I have 300 words to urge you to wake up.
Most people are asleep. They’re born asleep, they live asleep, they marry asleep, they breed children in their sleep, they die asleep without ever waking up!
Waking up is unpleasant you know. You are nice and comfortable in bed. It’s irritating to wake up.
The first thing to understand about waking up is that you don’t want to wake up. Look at the heartache everywhere, the loneliness, the fear, the confusion, inner conflict, outer conflict.
Suppose somebody gave you a way of getting out of all that. Would you want that? Suppose someone showed us a way to truly love one another and be at peace. Can you think of anything more practical than that?
Some of us get woken up by the harsh realities of life. We suffer so much, we wake up. But if you haven’t suffered enough, there is another way: to listen. I’m not saying you have to agree. What I am saying is, listen to learn. Stop listening to confirm what you already know. Listen to discover something new.
It is difficult for sleeping people. Jesus proclaimed the good news, yet he was rejected. Not because it was good, but because it was new. We don’t want new things, particularly because they involve change.
So, the first step to waking up admit that you don’t want to wake up.
The second step listen to learn.
The third step be willing to change before you try and change someone else.
The fourth step remember who you are: precious priceless unique; and so isn’t everyone else.
As you open your eyes in the morning and put your feet on the floor, wake up to these words, and be the change you want to see in the world!
Sam Allen
Oneonta
