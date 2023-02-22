I haven't written to the editor for a while. I've been under the weather, you might say.
Part of the problem is maybe what I have been eating — a constant diet of Democratic cow plop sandwiches served with a second helping of Republican horse plop sandwiches. Tasty, huh?
We are told gas prices are coming down. Yes they are, some, but from the highest price American people have ever paid for gas. Same with food prices. Eggs $7 to $5 a dozen. Yup, prices are coming down!
If you are tired of both parties and what's going on in this country, I have an idea to fix it. Recently, a Democrat jumped ship and registered as independent. I believe that person was Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema. If we could get more representatives, Democrat and Republican, who really believe in this country, to leave their party and register as independent, we might have a chance.
I suggest a movement in this country to have the unhappy voters get a voter registration card at the post office and register as independent, and that's exactly what I'm going to do. As a strong third party, we could stop the nonsense from the Democrats and Republicans. Sinema has unbelievable power right now where she is.
Just my opinion. I might be wrong.
Robert B. Harder III
Unadilla
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.