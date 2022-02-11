I must be stupid. Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chair, described the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at our nation’s Capitol, as “legitimate political discourse.” Another Republican congressman equated the rioters with a normal tourist group.
I watched the videos of the event, and the anger, hatred, foul language and violence I saw, made me ashamed and horrified.
I hope and pray the truth will win out, and keep our nation and its citizens free. For truth is the basis for any success.
Lyle R. Chastaine
Stamford
