I’m a Republican and the supervisor of Worcester.
This November, I will be voting for Jim Barber for state Senate.
That’s because Jim has the judgement, integrity and work ethic that we need. His opponent is a nice enough guy, but what we need right now is an effective fighter for our rural communities, and that person is Jim Barber.
I have watched Jim on the campaign trail listening to voters from every party. He knows that upstate issues aren’t partisan, they’re practical. I have read up on his background of bringing folks together to get things done and standing up to those in power to successfully advocate for our rural communities. At the USDA during a difficult economy, he was able to do more for farmers with less through efficiency and dedication to service. He has made cutting upstate taxes while funding the services we need — like schools and health care — a key part of his platform and he has a plan to get it done.
As a fifth-generation farmer, he knows the importance of hard work and he’s a roll-up-your-sleeves-and-get-it-done kind of guy. That’s why Jim Barber has the full support of this lifelong Republican. I hope you will join me in voting for him on Nov. 3.
Donald Lindberg
Worcester
