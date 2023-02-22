When Jimmy Carter chose hospice care over medical treatment last week, he showed us once again why he has the finest character of our former presidents.
He's always been like this. One of my family's friends when I was growing up was Wesley Brown Jr., the first Black graduate of Annapolis. All the time he was there, almost no one, including his roommate, spoke to him unless it was on business. One exception: His fellow member of the long-distance running team, Jimmy Carter.
When President Carter retired, he returned to peanut farming, and the two-bedroom ranch house in Plains, Georgia he'd built when he married his wife Rosalynn. In retirement, he helped build houses for Habitat for Humanity with his own hands. What he didn't do was go after the big bucks, as the rest of our former presidents have. In this, his closest peer in the presidency was John Quincy Adams, who served in the House of Representatives after he served as POTUS.
Andrew Reinbach
Gilbertsville
