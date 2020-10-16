I’m disgusted that the Democrats nominated Joe Biden for president. His former chief of staff was on the bipartisan Simpson-Bowles commission, which recommended cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
I’m even more disgusted that the current president promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid when he first ran — and instead has three times sent budgets to Congress advocating drastic cuts. Despite those actions, he told AARP this past August that “we will never cut our Social Security.” More recently, under emergency powers, Donald Trump ordered “temporary” funding cuts to both programs, despite both already being underfunded. He, of course, personally received free, fully socialized health care when he got sick with the coronavirus.
At least now, Joe Biden is instead promising to shore up Social Security by eliminating the cap on Social Security taxes that prosperous people currently profit from, and promises to make proposals to expand coverage for widows, widowers and teachers. He also proposes lowering the eligibility age for Medicare to 60. Tragically, he still opposes expanded and improved Medicare for All, even in the face of 12 million people having recently lost their employer-sponsored health insurance.
The Green Party candidate, Howie Hawkins, has long supported fortifying and expanding Social Security and Medicare for All.
However, Biden and the Democrats have a reasonable chance of winning. If they do, these bare essential programs have a chance of surviving.
For 40 years I paid into both programs, and am fortunately able to use both now that I am disabled and old. We must fight to protect what we’ve won, and expand them to what we need, so that all can have good health and security. Please vote for your security and mine.
For solidarity,
Michael Kaufman
Bovina
