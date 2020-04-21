A prayer group was created on Wednesday, April 8. We pray in our own homes at 3 o’clock for the sick, the deceased, for the families who have lost loved ones and we pray this COVID-19 pandemic will end.
On April 9, after our first prayer day, we learned, it was the beginning of flattening the curve relative to the virus. On April 16 again (the day after our prayer day), the good news was that the virus not only flattened the curve, it passed the peak and fewer people were admitted to the hospitals.
Our prayers, along with the doctors and nurses, are helping. However, this is only the beginning. Research is diligently working on perfecting a test for the COVID-19. Because of the abundant interest in our Wednesday prayers, it was suggested that we continue with our 3 o’clock prayers each Wednesday until this virus is defeated. Prayer helps, so won’t you join us in prayer each Wednesday at 3 o’clock until this virus is defeated? Alone and all together we can fill the air with prayer.
Vera Talevi
Cooperstown
