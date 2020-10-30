Five times I stressed “CCCP” to my team playing Trivial Pursuit. After losing, two members drummed me, “Why didn’t you tell us?” We’ve had 70 years of raw history regarding the Hitler-loving loser currently destroying America while backing enemy Russia.
My young neighbor, Private Jones, was not “a loser” or a “ sucker” when he died in Vietnam protecting America “from all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Every congressman, Supreme Court judge, president and veteran takes the same oath. Obviously that oath means nothing to some “Americans!”
The current president of “The Dump House,” as he reportedly called it, ignores our Constitution saying “it gets in his way” at the same time he repeatedly talks of not surrendering the presidential office ... and eggs his “disgusting supporters” his words, to chant “Twelve more years!”
Your president calls himself a Christian, as Hitler did. Is there any Commandment that either followed? Consider your president was “great” friends with Jeffery Epstein, who ran a child sex trafficking ring. Mr. Loser boasted about abusing women and told more than 22,000 lies while president. I’ve seen him on television twice saying Hitler was his most admired person in history. When he tells a truth you should listen.
At 18, I registered as a Conservative, until I found how evil many appear. I’m still conservative, but as a Democrat. I’m a veteran who still stands behind the oath I took. How can roughly 27% of registered voters keep “winning” elections? You really wouldn’t like it under Putin! Many decent Republicans are pleading with voters to vote straight Blue because those currently in office have no backbone ... or values.
Charlie Pierce
Otego
