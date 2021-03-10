I can’t believe Trump was acquitted of a second impeachment! All, but seven of the Republicans, are ignorant cowards, McConnell being the biggest! He acquits Trump, then says afterwards, “He was definitely responsible.”
The following are just “some” of the reasons Trump should be held responsible:
He continued to play down COVID, knowing about it and even warned about long before the pandemic came into fruition. He never mandated mask wearing! He played COVID off as “just a bad case of the flu.” Something that “would go away right after the election!” This contributed to thousands and thousands of deaths!
Why? In the name of the freaking stock market. Biden and Obama had already started this market upswing. Listen up folks. You could lose all or a substantial amount of your market and 401 gains in a flash!
His inciting violence brought the horrible event that happened on Jan. 6, 2021, at our nation’s Capitol building! This resulted in at least four deaths. Two officers took their own lives afterward! It is estimated that 140 police officers were injured ranging from head injuries to spinal cord injuries!
Yes, he has done some great things for the country — helping the farmers, and — hmmm, I’m having trouble thinking of anything else. He is a dangerous narcissist!!
Great businessman — not. How many times has he gone bankrupt? How about his bogus Trump business school, which has been sued repeatedly for false advertising. I could go on and on. Read up on the facts! Fox News is not news! Just sensationalized journalism!!
Trump escaped a second impeachment, but he can’t escape karma! Nor can the rest.
Louise M. Smith
Laurens
