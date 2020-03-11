Progress takes teamwork.
Early into my term as mayor I was confronted with the loss of two longtime trustees.
In choosing replacements for these individuals I first looked toward village government.
Joan Hinman was an obvious choice, and I was very happy when she accepted my invitation to return to the village board. Joan has been both a trustee and mayor giving countless hours to the village over the past 14 years. I depend on Joan to provide continuity to our board as she has a wealth of knowledge about village procedures and past events. Joan is a respected member of our community and is revered by village employees and trustees. Joan has decided to run for the remaining year of a term to which I appointed her and I hope that voters agree with my choice and re-elect Joan to this seat on March 18.
John Mark Bray brings a wealth of knowledge to the village board and his extensive military service provides insight to all aspects of village governance. John has voluntarily undertaken large projects on behalf of the village; forming a Village Parks Commission with associated sub-committees, and re-evaluating our codification procedures to name just two. John Mark also brings strong family connections to the village board as his father, Wayland Bray, is a former village mayor. It is impossible for me to overstate the value to the village of individuals who willingly devote their time to our governance. I ask that you vote to elect John Mark Bray for a three-year term on March 18
Robert J. Schneider
Mayor, Village of Stamford
Robert
Schneider
84 main Street
Stamford
NY
12167
6076526671
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.