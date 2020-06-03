The current thinking is that no one has a natural immunity to this new virus and that it has already mutated into many strains.
Given that, and also the personal health of each individual, some people get it but show no symptoms. Some people get it and have mild symptoms. Some people get it and have severe symptoms and recover. Some people get it and die.
It is likely that most of us will get it at some point. My understanding is that we are practicing social distancing and wearing masks so as not to all get sick at the same time and overwhelm the health care system.
This has been working in New York state. We are the only state that has leveled off because we (for the most part) are practicing social distancing and mask wearing. The numbers for the rest of the country are climbing, especially where there was no data-driven, science-focused plan for reopening businesses.
Sadly, many of these places are already experiencing tremendous pressure on their health care systems, which were not designed for the numbers of very sick people they will have to treat, all at the same time.
Stay safe. Wear a mask. Stay six feet apart. For yourself. For your friends. For your loved ones. Even for people you don't care about. For all of us.
Barbara Kaplan
Delhi
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.