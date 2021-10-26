I am pleased to submit this joint endorsement of Meg Kennedy who is running for Otsego County Representative in District 5 (Milford, New Lisbon and Hartwick) and Dave Bliss ,who is running for Otsego County Representative in District 7 (Middlefield, Cherry Valley). Since being elected in 2018, I had the pleasure of serving with both Bliss and Kennedy. Their willingness to lead in a bipartisan style while listening to the perspectives of all county residents is a breath of fresh air in today’s fractured political environment.
Kennedy has a demonstrated track record of environmental advocacy. Kennedy has committed to tackling climate change through the creation and co-chairing of the Otsego County Energy Taskforce alongside Rep. Michele Farwell. Kennedy regularly works to protect our farmers by supporting the Otsego County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Plan Implementation Committee and her role as a board member of the Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District. Kennedy also collaborated with county staff to move Otsego County closer to receiving certification through the New York State Climate Smart Communities Program.
Bliss’ steady hand as the chairman of the board was crucial in guiding our county through the COVID-19 pandemic. His collaborative approach to governance helped county Treasurer Allen Ruffles and county Public Health Director Heidi Bond combat the economic and public health challenges facing our community over the past two years.
Bliss and Kennedy’s leadership proved to be instrumental in the creation and hiring of a county administrator in 2021. The newly hired county administrator, Joshua Beams, will identify efficiencies that save our taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Please consider supporting Dave Bliss and Meg Kennedy on Nov. 2.
Danny Lapin
Oneonta
Lapin is Otsego County representative for District 13 (Oneonta Wards 5 and 6)
