My best friend isn’t a black person and I’ve not known many black people in my life, but I have had some experiences with them.
Several years ago I was at the cinema on Southside. When the picture ended, I left the theater by a rear exit. As I passed through the doorway, I held the door for a half second for the person coming behind me. That person was a black girl who I judged to be a college student from downstate. She was surprised that I held the door for her, which saddened me a bit.
More recently my wife and I drove to North Carolina for a bit of vacation. About half way there, we stopped at a motel for the night. The motel had a gated entrance and I was able to park just a few spots from it. Now, I have a little physical disability and while I like to think it isn’t very noticeable, it is.
I walked to the entrance gate and there was a woman there, a beautiful, young black woman in her wedding dress, and she opened the gate for me, and held it ‘til I passed through. A beautiful young black girl in her wedding clothes paused her day to help out a gimpy old white man that she didn’t know from Adam.
It warmed my heart.
Bruce Dunn
Butternuts
