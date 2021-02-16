Regarding the recent Star item concerning Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond’s request to residents to not shoot at or near utility lines, it should be added that shooting most birds is a federal criminal offense. Exceptions include game birds, which rarely perch on wires, and three non-native species that are unprotected.
The risk of damage to critical communications that the sheriff cites certainly is another reason this practice should not occur, as is the potential risk to persons and property outside the view of the shooter.
Responsible hunters are aware of bird protection laws and game laws, and others should educate themselves and avoid harming wildlife and important infrastructure alike.
Andrew Mason
Oneonta
Mason is co-president of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.