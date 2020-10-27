Voters in the 102nd Assembly District have the opportunity to elect a new representative to the state legislature. Betsy Kraat is intelligent, compassionate, and ready to serve our district.
As the editorial board of this paper observed (Make sure to vote, however you decide to, Oct. 21), Chris Tague “tends to act in lockstep with the Republican Party,” accomplishing little in his term in the Assembly. He often votes with a tiny fringe minority. Consistently, he votes against the health and welfare of his constituents.
Betsy Kraat is a better choice for New Yorkers. Contrary to the editors’ concerns about her activism, her work for affordable housing has informed her understanding of the legislative process. Sen. Julia Salazar, sponsor of the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019, has endorsed Kraat.
Kraat’s platform includes securing affordable, good-quality health care through the New York Health Act; fully funding K-12 public schools; extending the right to collective bargaining to all workers; and ensuring access to broadband internet. These priorities are shared by many members of the Legislature, and Betsy’s experience in advocacy, as an activist and as a parent, can work to bring our district’s particular concerns to the Assembly floor.
Kraat’s experience as an affordable housing proponent, a social worker, and a single mom of two teenagers has given her the skills to advocate for us. She is smart enough to figure out the system, and dedicated enough to work for change. Betsy Kraat is the representative who will fight for us, the families of AD 102.
Heather Kamin
Middleburgh
