I have a niece enrolled at SUNY Oneonta who is immune suppressed. Fortunately, she rents an apartment in which she has her own bathroom. The apartment complex has done an excellent job of communicating with families as to their protocols to protect their housed student population.
I am very dismayed and disturbed by the response of the SUNY Oneonta president, the SUNY chancellor and Gov. Cuomo. There has been a lack of transparency on all levels. The leadership from this team has been abysmal from the start of the outbreak. Communication to families from the SUNY president is nonexistent to this date. My sister has been informed the president can’t directly communicate to the families. The governor sent 100-plus staff to administer swabbing and complete contact tracing, which was only half of the solution. There were no front-line health care workers on the ground administering to the students; RAs served that role. They lacked training and PPE.
Gov. Cuomo said the college campuses would be the proverbial “canary in the coal mine” regarding the pandemic on campuses and schools. It seems he got his answer. The canary has died. Gov. Cuomo could have activated a strong and swift movement of the National Guard to contain and treat the ill, he did not. A field hospital should have been established with actual front-line health care workers. It was not.
Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned against sending infected students home from campuses, but SUNY sent them home to spread COVID-19.
We can blame the students who broke protocol rules, but equally, we can blame the administration who had the powers to limit the spread of COVID-19 and chose to create chaos and confusion. Their decisions and lack of leadership and sound directives and support may result in deaths.
Mary D. Mercer
Great Barrington, Massachusetts
