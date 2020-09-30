Everyone wonders why Mr. Whiner won’t stop COVID-19. It’s about money! Trillions were handed to corporation and medical units like pharmaceuticals heavily owned by Republicans, possibly including Mr. Whiner. Those trillions are relatively minor.
To cut our annual budget, Republicans have combined Social Security and Medicare with our national budget. Excess dollars in those funds have been stolen by Republicans since Nixon, with none repaid. Republicans have offset extreme tax breaks to the wealthy using those stolen funds.
If, as a starter, 400,000 or the 410,000 estimated to die of COVID by Jan. 1 are counting on Social Security and Medicare do die, the two funds will be pumped up thereby allowing Republicans to give rich donors more tax breaks!
Six or eight of Mr. Whiner’s IRS returns, which had been ordered turned over by a court, show he has paid zero federal taxes for those years. More cases are there claiming he fraudulently scammed taxpayers.
The Kochs arrogantly claimed Mr. Whiner’s first tax break saved them $20-some million in taxes every week. We would disagree if you think the Adelsons, the Waltons and other very rich have not made deposits into a possible Cayman Island account referred to by a Russian oligarch whose name I cannot recall.
According to online information, $18,168 is the average annual Social Security payment. Annual Medicare averages $5,810 beyond what premiums and co-pays we pay. The average American death age is almost 79. The closer your age to 79, the longer you are likely to live beyond that.
With Hitler’s T-4 program, tens of millions of “useless” sick elderly and all with handicapping conditions were ordered euthanized. Your president adores Hitler! COVID-19 deaths conveniently replace euthanasia.
Charlie Pierce
Sidney
