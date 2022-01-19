I’m confused.
I seem to remember a majority of the people in New York state voting down three referendums presented to us last November.
The voters said no to amending how redistricting is done, but Gov. Hochul recently signed legislation that would allow it.
The voters also said no to expanded absentee balloting and changes to voter registration laws. Yet last week legislation was introduced that would allow just that. The bill would also expand absentee balloting (drop boxes and possible ballot harvesting), which was also voted down by a majority of the people of the state.
So, I was hoping someone could explain to me why we even voted on these referendums if the politicians are just going to ignore the will of the people and do as they please. This is neither a Republican or Democrat issue but a state issue (although these bills are all Democrat-sponsored and with a super majority of Democrats will become law).
When the will of the people is simply ignored, we’ve got problems.
Thomas Walsh
Worcester
