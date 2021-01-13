I’m sitting here watching the riot at the Capitol. Republicans claim to be the law-and-order party.
They are rioting, breaking windows of the Capitol while a constitutional process is taking place and a woman has been killed.
It’s one thing to be against something but it’s NOT alright to commit sedition.
I am ashamed as an American today. Trump should be removed from office immediately and charged with treason. I will do everything in my power to make sure there is NEVER a Trump in office again.
We should remember every public official that has participated in this treasonous display and make sure they are never reelected again.
Republicans should be ashamed of themselves and have guaranteed that it will be at least a decade if not more that they will ever have a president in power.
Toni Crippen
Fly Creek
