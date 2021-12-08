I am angered and disheartened by the steady, unrelenting increase in COVID cases in Delaware County, where I have lived and worked for 20 years. As I write this, our health department reports a 13.55% infection rate — a situation that is dangerous, damaging and largely unnecessary.
It is heartbreaking to know that politics and divisiveness have damaged our social contract to the point where folks are willing to to put themselves and others at risk of contracting a potentially deadly virus. We can still work to change this! I am formally calling upon ALL of our elected and appointed officials to speak out — to encourage vaccinations and masking and social distancing when appropriate.
Local officials, I, a citizen of the community you represent, am calling upon you to remember that leadership sometimes requires taking a stand for what’s right, even when it is controversial or unpopular. Leaders, your words matter. Your behavior matters. It is now, more than ever, your responsibility to help protect the public health, to ensure that our restaurants, theaters and shops can thrive, that at-risk groups are protected and that our quality of life can improve. Stand up.
Beatrice Bishop
Unadilla
