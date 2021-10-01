A current problem is getting worse in the Congress in Washington, I think, because of a long-term practice that continues and probably will unless a practice is changed now.
What I am thinking about is that from time to time bills come up with one, two or three subjects.
I believe the only way to improve on the situation is to create a law that states all bills must deal with one subject only.
How do you feel about this idea?
Jay F. Mould
Oneonta
