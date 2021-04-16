If police required more steps to access lethal rounds, such as unlocking with some amount of effort from trunk or safety harness, tasers could be the first line of defense and that would almost certainly reduce wrongful deaths and save lives.
Daunte Wright would certainly still be alive for example. Under such changes, it is likely that Tyler Green of Oneonta would also still be alive. As long as such rules do not exist however, I do not fault the Oneonta officer for choosing the most reliable method of deterrence (gun) to stop Tyler in the act, as Tyler had just expressed intent to kill, had just stabbed his ex multiple times, and was in the process of mid yank on his child’s leg to pull him toward him with who knows what plan next.
Tasers have a lower success rate at doing their intended function than guns.
Would it be better overall for public safety if police were less lethal? I believe the statistics do show that their current lethality is more disruptive and negative systemically to communities but even then, addressing it would only be possible and more effective with massive criminal justice reforms toward restorative justice. People engaged in criminality must also have earlier steps of intervention to prevent their escalation to scenes of public lethal threat.
Once someone is truly actively engaged in lethal threat to others, however, I do believe it is reasonable that they may face lethal resistance to their lethal demonstrated intent. This is not condoning public executions, and as soon as the individual is no longer a lethal threat, they are no longer reasonably subject to lethal resistance if other means are available.
I believe this view is entirely consistent with fairness for all effected party members of a given conflict.
Carrie Schmidt
Oneonta
