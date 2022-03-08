The beginning words to an old and honored hymn, “Stand up, stand up for Jesus, you soldiers of the cross, hold high his royal banner: You will not suffer loss,” are powerful incentives in these times to reassess our freedoms and the challenges to those freedoms. Our founding fathers (and mothers) stood up, spoke up and firmly resisted encroachment on their freedoms by those in power. What about us today? Our Canadian neighbors have stood up and peacefully resisted. Sure, for the moment they have been forcibly pressed down. But, as the late, great Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” And, it ain’t over yet.
So, what about us Americans? Have we succumbed to FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real)? The opposite of which is faith. Faith in a mighty God. Faith in ourselves. And, faith in the togetherness of self to our redeemer God. So, I appeal to you who care for your/our freedom; stiffen your backbones, and trust in he who has said, and continues to say,” Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you. Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)
When you peacefully protest, with firmness, persevering in the face of unrighteous evil power, your soul will be at peace and you will know you stand for true American values. I stress “peaceful, yet firm protests.” By so doing, you will overcome the true enemy. Not politicians; But the FEAR which lies within us.
Fred A. Stock
Floral City, Florida
