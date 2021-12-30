Last year, in 2020, was definitely a horrific year. This year, we as a country and the rest of the world went through a series of trials and tribulations.
This new year, I hope and pray that 2022 will be our year to shine and prosper, to put a permanent end to this virus, and where we all can say “happy days are here again.”
Andrew Hamill
Oneonta
