To those mute and frightened Republican elected officials and other party supporters, as well as my fellow Americans who have been cowed into believing that Donald Trump will continue to be a forceful presence in our lives and the life of our country for years to come, I ask you to think of two words: Sarah Palin.
Merry Christmas and a Happy Trump-less New Year!
John A. Rudy
Cooperstown
