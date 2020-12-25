Paul Conway, my doubles partner of yore and confidante, recently joined the bash-Kirby-Olson Club.
Kudos to The Oneonta Star for printing conservative opinions as they seldom appear in such media as the New York Times. I often agree with and learn from Mr. Olson’s columns.
There are currently huge problems, namely oppressive government and big-medicine influenced lockdowns because of a cold virus, and what I believe is election fraud by the Democratic Party.
It would seem that criticizing Mr. Olson is of minor importance comparatively.
Mr. Conway has a blind spot on matters of politics. Last summer, he had much praise for the Black Lives Mater protests while glossing over the tremendous division and destruction that the protesters and rioters caused.
It seems to me that Mr. Conway would do better to use his many years of education experience and writing skills to expose the biases and lies emanating from Big Statists, Big Tech, Big Media and last but not least Big Academia.
Steve Broe
Oneonta
